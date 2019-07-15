Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office to host hiring event

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event on July 17th and July 18th.

The position of Correctional Officer will pay $16.47 dollars an hour or $34,260 annually.

The job offers paid training, retirement, medical, dental, and life insurance.

The event will be from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Wednesday and will last from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Thursday.

The hiring event will be hosted at 113 West Beauregard Ave. on the second floor.

For more information visit www.tomgreencountysheriff.org

