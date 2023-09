From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, to 7 a.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

D26 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY X2: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

MURDER: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Joel Delacruz SO Number: 65040 Booking Number: 447521 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 2:27 am Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Lorine Templin SO Number: 78978 Booking Number: 447520 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 12:50 am Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES D26 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Brian York SO Number: 107146 Booking Number: 447519 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 12:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Michael Whittenton SO Number: 107145 Booking Number: 447518 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 12:03 am Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY X2 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2404.00 Kaylynn Hopper SO Number: 107144 Booking Number: 447517 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 10:17 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Martin Gonzales SO Number: 107143 Booking Number: 447516 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 9:20 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Maria Puga SO Number: 77109 Booking Number: 447515 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 8:01 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $762.00 Jayden Hamilton SO Number: 107142 Booking Number: 447514 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 7:34 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Rusty Hinson SO Number: 90752 Booking Number: 447513 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 2:59 pm Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $30000.00 Izaiahs Nuncio SO Number: 106705 Booking Number: 447511 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 2:37 pm Charges: CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: $4000.00 Xrystan Delacruz SO Number: 107141 Booking Number: 447512 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 2:35 pm Charges: VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: $550.00 Kristopher Lozano SO Number: 105744 Booking Number: 447510 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 2:21 pm Charges: MURDER Bond: $500000.00 Benjamin Andrade SO Number: 106216 Booking Number: 447509 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 2:20 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY *GOB* ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: No Bond Michael Phillips SO Number: 107140 Booking Number: 447508 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 2:01 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE Bond: $10609.00 Amanda Rey SO Number: 90858 Booking Number: 447507 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 12:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond Jacob Caldwell SO Number: 103848 Booking Number: 447506 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 11:04 am Charges: *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Carmelo Walley SO Number: 107085 Booking Number: 447505 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 10:36 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $25000.00 Brett Stephens SO Number: 106688 Booking Number: 447504 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 9:38 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Lionel King SO Number: 80003 Booking Number: 447503 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 7:24 am Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $28500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

