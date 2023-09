SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, September 18, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

FTSLI – UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1

6104 *CPF* Public Hunting Lands: No annual limited public use permit: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

Brittany Vaughn SO Number: 89429 Booking Number: 447341 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 6:09 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Edward Sanchez SO Number: 107090 Booking Number: 447340 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 3:31 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $11000.00 Shane Mitchell brungot SO Number: 107089 Booking Number: 447339 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 3:29 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Angel Leos SO Number: 107088 Booking Number: 447338 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 3:25 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $11000.00 Zachary Hopkins SO Number: 94750 Booking Number: 447337 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 3:19 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond John Cortez SO Number: 55684 Booking Number: 447336 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 1:31 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FTSLI – UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE Bond: $1668.00 Mark Palacio SO Number: 102270 Booking Number: 447335 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 1:23 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Robert Callender SO Number: 107087 Booking Number: 447334 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 12:46 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kevin Hale SO Number: 99944 Booking Number: 447333 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 9:14 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1606.00 Isaac Porras SO Number: 105003 Booking Number: 447332 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 8:00 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 447331 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 7:12 pm Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $2176.00 Billie Griggs SO Number: 101045 Booking Number: 447329 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 4:46 pm Charges: *CPF* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR Bond: No Bond Carmelo Walley SO Number: 107085 Booking Number: 447328 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 3:47 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Ross Weatherford SO Number: 70656 Booking Number: 447327 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 3:01 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Isiah Jaso SO Number: 107084 Booking Number: 447326 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 2:29 pm Charges: 6104 *CPF* Public Hunting Lands: No annual limited public use permit Bond: No Bond Laetitia Kemp SO Number: 51449 Booking Number: 447325 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 2:14 pm Charges: *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Ariel Castillo SO Number: 94307 Booking Number: 447323 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 12:37 pm Charges: *GOB*TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM Bond: No Bond James Parker SO Number: 30082 Booking Number: 447324 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 12:30 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Christian Wilson SO Number: 107083 Booking Number: 447322 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 12:05 pm Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Lamisha Whitmore SO Number: 93137 Booking Number: 447321 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 11:23 am Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Chelsei Martinez SO Number: 61510 Booking Number: 447320 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 10:21 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

