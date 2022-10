Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Anthony Giese SO Number: 101394 Booking Number: 441834 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 1:19 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Raymond Scott SO Number: 105648 Booking Number: 441833 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 1:01 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Julian Suarez SO Number: 44653 Booking Number: 441832 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 12:43 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Charles Cox SO Number: 98080 Booking Number: 441831 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 10:08 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Jayson Zapata SO Number: 105647 Booking Number: 441830 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 7:39 pm Release Date: 10-04-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 John Lopez SO Number: 37903 Booking Number: 441829 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 7:31 pm Release Date: 10-05-2022 – 7:28 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Rolando Fernandez-talamantes SO Number: 105646 Booking Number: 441828 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 7:26 pm Release Date: 10-04-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY Bond: $674.00 Macarena Morales SO Number: 85452 Booking Number: 441827 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 6:15 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Emily Hollowell SO Number: 105645 Booking Number: 441826 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 5:42 pm Charges: FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT Bond: No Bond Micky Valverde SO Number: 105644 Booking Number: 441825 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 5:25 pm Charges: *CPF*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR Bond: No Bond Roberto Arambula SO Number: 32434 Booking Number: 441824 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 2:27 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE HOLD Bond: No Bond Eddie Sanaugustine SO Number: 85903 Booking Number: 441823 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 2:13 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $550.00 Malcolm Deavers SO Number: 105643 Booking Number: 441822 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 10:27 am Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $10000.00 Michael Herrera SO Number: 103408 Booking Number: 441821 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 9:10 am Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

