SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, to 7 a.m. Friday, November 24, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

Danny Morris SO Number: 93603 Booking Number: 448416 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 3:42 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $512.00 Angel Ojeda SO Number: 101271 Booking Number: 448415 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 3:08 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Cleophus Williams SO Number: 80030 Booking Number: 448414 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 2:04 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Daniel Silva-gonzalez SO Number: 107368 Booking Number: 448413 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 1:09 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $500.00 Arbiziu Moran SO Number: 107367 Booking Number: 448412 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 12:30 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 Jacob Cooper SO Number: 107366 Booking Number: 448411 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 11:16 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 George Walker SO Number: 57727 Booking Number: 448410 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 6:31 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Errick Pitcox SO Number: 72775 Booking Number: 448409 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 4:08 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jaidin Byford SO Number: 107365 Booking Number: 448408 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 2:27 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Thomas Thornton SO Number: 94804 Booking Number: 448407 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 2:10 pm Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $200000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

