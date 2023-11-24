SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, to 7 a.m. Friday, November 24, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
Danny Morris
SO Number: 93603
Booking Number: 448416
Booking Date: 11-24-2023 3:42 am
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
*RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $512.00
Angel Ojeda
SO Number: 101271
Booking Number: 448415
Booking Date: 11-24-2023 3:08 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $1500.00
Cleophus Williams
SO Number: 80030
Booking Number: 448414
Booking Date: 11-24-2023 2:04 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Daniel Silva-gonzalez
SO Number: 107368
Booking Number: 448413
Booking Date: 11-24-2023 1:09 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $500.00
Arbiziu Moran
SO Number: 107367
Booking Number: 448412
Booking Date: 11-24-2023 12:30 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1500.00
Jacob Cooper
SO Number: 107366
Booking Number: 448411
Booking Date: 11-23-2023 11:16 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
George Walker
SO Number: 57727
Booking Number: 448410
Booking Date: 11-23-2023 6:31 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Errick Pitcox
SO Number: 72775
Booking Number: 448409
Booking Date: 11-23-2023 4:08 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Jaidin Byford
SO Number: 107365
Booking Number: 448408
Booking Date: 11-23-2023 2:27 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: $1000.00
Thomas Thornton
SO Number: 94804
Booking Number: 448407
Booking Date: 11-23-2023 2:10 pm
Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond: $200000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597