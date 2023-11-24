SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, to 7 a.m. Friday, November 24, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
Danny Morris mug shot

Danny Morris

SO Number: 93603

Booking Number: 448416

Booking Date: 11-24-2023 3:42 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

*RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $512.00

Angel Ojeda mug shot

Angel Ojeda

SO Number: 101271

Booking Number: 448415

Booking Date: 11-24-2023 3:08 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Cleophus Williams mug shot

Cleophus Williams

SO Number: 80030

Booking Number: 448414

Booking Date: 11-24-2023 2:04 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Daniel Silva-gonzalez mug shot

Daniel Silva-gonzalez

SO Number: 107368

Booking Number: 448413

Booking Date: 11-24-2023 1:09 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $500.00

Arbiziu Moran mug shot

Arbiziu Moran

SO Number: 107367

Booking Number: 448412

Booking Date: 11-24-2023 12:30 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1500.00

Jacob Cooper mug shot

Jacob Cooper

SO Number: 107366

Booking Number: 448411

Booking Date: 11-23-2023 11:16 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

George Walker mug shot

George Walker

SO Number: 57727

Booking Number: 448410

Booking Date: 11-23-2023 6:31 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Errick Pitcox mug shot

Errick Pitcox

SO Number: 72775

Booking Number: 448409

Booking Date: 11-23-2023 4:08 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Jaidin Byford mug shot

Jaidin Byford

SO Number: 107365

Booking Number: 448408

Booking Date: 11-23-2023 2:27 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $1000.00

Thomas Thornton mug shot

Thomas Thornton

SO Number: 94804

Booking Number: 448407

Booking Date: 11-23-2023 2:10 pm

Charges:

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

Bond: $200000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597