SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 23, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

MISC ICE HOLD: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPISIBILITY: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) SPEEDING: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP>=$300K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ROBBERY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

DWLI: 1

SEATBELT – UNDER 5YOA: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

Alejandra Hernandez SO Number: 107364 Booking Number: 448406 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 3:27 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Edgar Gomez SO Number: 107362 Booking Number: 448404 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 1:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Joel Garza SO Number: 107363 Booking Number: 448405 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 1:34 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Emilio Ruiz-hernandez SO Number: 107361 Booking Number: 448403 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 1:06 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Jesus Perez-gonzalez SO Number: 107360 Booking Number: 448402 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 12:48 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Jacob Spradley SO Number: 91771 Booking Number: 448401 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 12:35 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT MISC FTA X1 Bond: $2064.00 Shae Godines SO Number: 95102 Booking Number: 448400 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 12:21 am Charges: *CPF* FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPISIBILITY *CPF* SPEEDING Bond: No Bond Gene Evans SO Number: 44288 Booking Number: 448399 Booking Date: 11-23-2023 12:03 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: No Bond Monica Lopez SO Number: 107329 Booking Number: 448398 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 10:46 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY Bond: No Bond Devin Gonzales SO Number: 104164 Booking Number: 448397 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 10:13 pm Charges: *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $50662.00 Tristan Gift SO Number: 91106 Booking Number: 448396 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 9:12 pm Charges: THEFT PROP>=$300K POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $200000.00 Allyson Lowery SO Number: 106860 Booking Number: 448395 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 8:22 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $3000.00 Caitlin Garcia SO Number: 99251 Booking Number: 448394 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 6:11 pm Charges: *VOP* OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY Bond: $4000.00 Jeffery Mahrenholz SO Number: 107359 Booking Number: 448393 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 5:23 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Johnny Rodriguez SO Number: 107358 Booking Number: 448392 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 3:41 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond: $1000.00 Robert Wade SO Number: 74929 Booking Number: 448391 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 3:23 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Brianna Hair SO Number: 106600 Booking Number: 448390 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 3:02 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Courtney Owens SO Number: 97470 Booking Number: 448389 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 12:38 pm Charges: *GJI*ROBBERY *GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: $35000.00 Johnny Bonda SO Number: 76626 Booking Number: 448388 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 12:35 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Kevin Cate SO Number: 107357 Booking Number: 448387 Booking Date: 11-22-2023 10:39 am Charges: DWLI SEATBELT – UNDER 5YOA MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA Bond: $3210.80

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597