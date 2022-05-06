Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

*GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

*MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DWLI: 1

FTA: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

USM HOLD: 1

GUZMAN, CRYSTAL Booking #: 439324 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 3:57 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 CARRILLO, JONATHAN Booking #: 439325 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 PERALES, FEDERICO Booking #: 439323 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 3:53 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 TAPIA, JULIAN Booking #: 439322 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 1:10 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARCIA, RENE Booking #: 439321 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 12:58 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 DWLI Bond $3190.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING54999999 DWLI PORRAS, ISAAC Booking #: 439320 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G HAYWARD, CHARLES Booking #: 439319 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 9:51 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X1 Bond $2208.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X1 HARRINGTON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439318 Release Date: 05-05-2022 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 9:34 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X 1 Bond $500.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750MISC CPF X 1 JACKSON, CASEY Booking #: 439317 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 8:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G MARTINEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 439316 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 8:26 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4 Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 4 MONTES, RICARDO Booking #: 439315 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 8:07 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond MOORE, PRICE Booking #: 439314 Release Date: 05-05-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 5:13 pm Charges: 24110003 *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond LUERA, JOHNNIE Booking #: 439313 Release Date: 05-05-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 4:37 pm Charges: 35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond No Bond VALENZUELA, ANTHONY Booking #: 439312 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 4:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 439311 Release Date: 05-05-2022 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 2:35 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 GUTIERREZ, JOSE Booking #: 439310 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 2:23 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond CARRASCO, JIMMY Booking #: 439309 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 12:43 pm Charges: 48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC USM HOLD Bond No Bond 48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEHMISC PAROLE VIOLATIONMISC USM HOLD DELRIO, JUSTIN Booking #: 439308 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 12:23 pm Charges: 54040032 *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond 54040032 *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBIMISC US MARSHAL HOLD SMITH, JASMINE Booking #: 439307 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 12:20 pm Charges: 54990044 *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597