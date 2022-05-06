Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
- *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DWLI: 1
- FTA: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- USM HOLD: 1
54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 DWLI
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
MISC CPF X 1
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPF X 4
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC USM HOLD
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597