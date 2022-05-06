Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
  • *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DWLI: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • USM HOLD: 1
GUZMAN, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
439324
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 3:57 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
CARRILLO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
439325
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 3:55 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
PERALES, FEDERICO
Booking #:
439323
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 3:53 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
TAPIA, JULIAN
Booking #:
439322
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 1:10 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
GARCIA, RENE
Booking #:
439321
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 12:58 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 DWLI
Bond
$3190.00
PORRAS, ISAAC
Booking #:
439320
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 12:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$1000.00
HAYWARD, CHARLES
Booking #:
439319
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$2208.00
HARRINGTON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439318
Release Date:
05-05-2022 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
$500.00
JACKSON, CASEY
Booking #:
439317
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
439316
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
Bond
$662.00
MONTES, RICARDO
Booking #:
439315
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
MOORE, PRICE
Booking #:
439314
Release Date:
05-05-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
24110003 *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
LUERA, JOHNNIE
Booking #:
439313
Release Date:
05-05-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
Bond
No Bond
VALENZUELA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
439312
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 4:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
439311
Release Date:
05-05-2022 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
GUTIERREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
439310
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 2:23 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
CARRASCO, JIMMY
Booking #:
439309
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 12:43 pm
Charges:
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC USM HOLD
Bond
No Bond
DELRIO, JUSTIN
Booking #:
439308
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
54040032 *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, JASMINE
Booking #:
439307
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 12:20 pm
Charges:
54990044 *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
