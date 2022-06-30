Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

John Brian Schafer, 46, of Eldorado, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, and charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Severe Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. According to arrest records, Schafer was arrested by State Troopers for a warrant that was issued in Schleicher County. Schafer remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $500 for resisting arrest. No bond has been set for the vehicle assault charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

DAWSON, TAYLOR Booking #: 440198 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 1:29 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROMAN, ROLANDO Booking #: 440197 Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 11:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 1 DOMINGUEZ, AURORA Booking #: 440196 Release Date: 06-30-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 10:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond ZAPATA, MARISOL Booking #: 440195 Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 9:02 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $500.00 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION ESTRADA, AUGUSTUS Booking #: 440194 Release Date: 06-29-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 8:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 WOOD, LESLIE Booking #: 440193 Release Date: 06-29-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 5:38 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 GARCIA, MACARIO Booking #: 440192 Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 5:07 pm Charges: 35990248 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond No Bond 35990248 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH PALMER, EVAN Booking #: 440191 Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 13990043 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond HUDSON, JOSEPH Booking #: 440190 Release Date: 06-29-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 1:50 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond SCHAFER, JOHN Booking #: 440189 Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 10:34 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI Bond: Bond $500.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597