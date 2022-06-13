Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • FTA: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
BUNN, DANIELLE
Booking #:
439906
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 2:49 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
$5000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
439905
Booking Date:
06-13-2022 – 12:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$962.00
HOLCOMB, TYRESSE
Booking #:
439904
Booking Date:
06-12-2022 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond
$500.00
MANNING, KELLI
Booking #:
439903
Booking Date:
06-12-2022 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1002.00
KERBY, VALERI
Booking #:
439902
Booking Date:
06-12-2022 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
PARKER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
439901
Release Date:
06-12-2022 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2022 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
