Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

FTA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

BUNN, DANIELLE Booking #: 439906 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 2:49 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond $5000.00 FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 439905 Booking Date: 06-13-2022 – 12:09 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS HOLCOMB, TYRESSE Booking #: 439904 Booking Date: 06-12-2022 – 11:48 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond $500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT MANNING, KELLI Booking #: 439903 Booking Date: 06-12-2022 – 6:53 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1002.00 23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$75057070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 1 KERBY, VALERI Booking #: 439902 Booking Date: 06-12-2022 – 5:36 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond PARKER, TIMOTHY Booking #: 439901 Release Date: 06-12-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 06-12-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597