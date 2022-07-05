Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT TO FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 2

TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

VALLES, SIERRA Booking #: 440290 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 5:39 am Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1162.00 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TU, THAO Booking #: 440286 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 4:10 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 BURESS, HUNTER Booking #: 440285 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 4:10 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: Bond $1024.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Hernandez, Mikaylah Booking #: 440284 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 2:22 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: Bond $512.00 GONZALEZ, JOSE Booking #: 440283 Booking Date: 07-05-2022 – 12:29 am Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: Bond $500.00 HAYNIE, WILLIAM Booking #: 440282 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 10:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: Bond $1964.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$20054999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE MANNING, KELLI Booking #: 440281 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 9:12 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 CURL, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440280 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 7:10 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $512.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS HAYS, ROBIN Booking #: 440279 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 5:45 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond WILLIAMS, TANQUERAE Booking #: 440278 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 4:46 pm Charges: 35990020 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond BRADSHAW, DAVID Booking #: 440277 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 4:14 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 HIGHT, JOSEPH Booking #: 440276 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 4:05 pm Charges: 35990250 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G Bond: Bond No Bond NOEL, ANDREW Booking #: 440275 Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 12:41 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond No Bond HOLCOMB, TYRESSE Booking #: 440274 Release Date: 07-04-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 07-04-2022 – 9:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

