Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G: 1
  • ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT TO FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 2
  • TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
VALLES, SIERRA
Booking #:
440290
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 5:39 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
TU, THAO
Booking #:
440286
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 4:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BURESS, HUNTER
Booking #:
440285
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 4:10 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
Bond:
Bond
$1024.00
Hernandez, Mikaylah
Booking #:
440284
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 2:22 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
GONZALEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
440283
Booking Date:
07-05-2022 – 12:29 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HAYNIE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
440282
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond:
Bond
$1964.00
MANNING, KELLI
Booking #:
440281
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CURL, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
440280
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
HAYS, ROBIN
Booking #:
440279
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WILLIAMS, TANQUERAE
Booking #:
440278
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
35990020 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BRADSHAW, DAVID
Booking #:
440277
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
HIGHT, JOSEPH
Booking #:
440276
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 4:05 pm
Charges:
35990250 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
NOEL, ANDREW
Booking #:
440275
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 12:41 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HOLCOMB, TYRESSE
Booking #:
440274
Release Date:
07-04-2022 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2022 – 9:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597