Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Johnny Rivera, 34, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, July 2, 2022, and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15-years-of-age. Jail records indicate that Rivera remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

US MARSHALL HOLD: 1

VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON: 1

SCHUMACHER, AMANDA Booking #: 440239 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 4:19 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 RIVERA, JOHNNY Booking #: 440238 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 4:08 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond ESCOBEDO, JUSTICE Booking #: 440237 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 3:48 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ARREDONDO, VIVIANA Booking #: 440236 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 3:01 am Charges: 35990016 *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

73990677 *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond: Bond No Bond 35990016 *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G73990677 *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY JIMENEZ, MONICA Booking #: 440235 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 2:25 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 SAMANIEGO, JESUS Booking #: 440234 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 1:29 am Charges: 35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.

MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $1643.20 35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.MISC FTA X 2 CHAVARRIA, VICTOR Booking #: 440233 Booking Date: 07-02-2022 – 1:18 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 RODRIGUEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 440232 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 11:54 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES Bond: Bond $1720.00 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54999999 FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES MOORE, JAMES Booking #: 440231 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 8:59 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JONAH Booking #: 440230 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 8:23 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: Bond $500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD GALVAN, ABEL Booking #: 440229 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:50 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G ORTIZ, JULIAN Booking #: 440228 Release Date: 07-01-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 FREEMAN, SEAN Booking #: 440227 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:21 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MCCARLEY, JAMES Booking #: 440226 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 FARRELL, ROSS Booking #: 440225 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC FTA

MISC FTAX2

MISC POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond: Bond $3228.00 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC FTAMISC FTAX2MISC POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC US MARSHALL HOLD HOLGUIN GOMEZ, JAVIER Booking #: 440224 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 11:06 am Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond WALBURG, PATSY Booking #: 440223 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 9:31 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond RUMSEY, JAMES Booking #: 440222 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 7:14 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF x 8

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON Bond: Bond $46050.00 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF x 8VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

