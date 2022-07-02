Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Johnny Rivera, 34, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, July 2, 2022, and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15-years-of-age.
Jail records indicate that Rivera remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
- US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
- VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73990677 *MTAG* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
MISC FTA X 2
54999999 FAIL TO REPORT INJURY CRASH TO PROPER AUTHORITIES
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA
MISC FTAX2
MISC POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF x 8
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597