SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

ASSAULT CLASS C BY THREAT: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1

FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

Manuel Aguirre SO Number: 107534 Booking Number: 448995 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 11:46 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Dezarae Enriquez SO Number: 101336 Booking Number: 448994 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 10:32 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Errick Pitcox SO Number: 72775 Booking Number: 448993 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 10:09 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C BY THREAT Bond: $462.00 Keith Westbrooks SO Number: 84003 Booking Number: 448992 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 9:18 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Forrest Walker SO Number: 19872 Booking Number: 448991 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 6:21 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Sebastian Hawthorne SO Number: 102172 Booking Number: 448990 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 5:11 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: $75000.00 Michael Strand SO Number: 105324 Booking Number: 448989 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 4:10 pm Charges: *J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jessica Contreras SO Number: 38821 Booking Number: 448988 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 3:19 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond Arturo Sosa SO Number: 93460 Booking Number: 448987 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 3:09 pm Charges: *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Christopher Castaneda SO Number: 55807 Booking Number: 448986 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 3:02 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Lacy Melton SO Number: 107533 Booking Number: 448985 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 2:27 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $2182.00 Jeramie Morley SO Number: 107532 Booking Number: 448984 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 11:45 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Narinesa Jones-mcdowell SO Number: 107531 Booking Number: 448983 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 11:38 am Charges: ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: No Bond Jacob Martinez SO Number: 106926 Booking Number: 448982 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 11:25 am Charges: FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP Bond: $1000.00 Ryan Daigle SO Number: 93119 Booking Number: 448981 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 9:21 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Cameron Mouw SO Number: 70487 Booking Number: 448980 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 8:06 am Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

