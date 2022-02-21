Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Jess Villarreal, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Villarreal is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a charge that carries a recommended bond of $15,000.
As of now, Villarreal is still in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CPF X 15: 1
- CPF X8: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT – NOISE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FTA X 7: 1
- FTA X2: 1
- FTA X4: 1
- GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- GJI*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON: 1
- HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 3
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
- PUBLIC LEWDNESS: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- VPTA X1: 1
February 21, 2022
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
February 20, 2022
MISC CPF X 15
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
February 19, 2022
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X4
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – NOISE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE
MISC FTA X 7
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X8
52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
73990709 GJI*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
