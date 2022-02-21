Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Mug shot of Jess Villarreal, a middle-aged Asian man with long, graying hair and a mustache. He wears a black t-shirt.

Jess Villarreal, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Villarreal is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a charge that carries a recommended bond of $15,000.

As of now, Villarreal is still in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • CPF X 15: 1
  • CPF X8: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT – NOISE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FTA X 7: 1
  • FTA X2: 1
  • FTA X4: 1
  • GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • GJI*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON: 1
  • HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 3
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
  • PUBLIC LEWDNESS: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • VPTA X1: 1

February 21, 2022

PIPKIN, ROBBIE
Booking #:
438024
Booking Date:
02-21-2022 – 2:56 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
Bond
$1000.00
CLARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438023
Booking Date:
02-21-2022 – 2:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$962.00
DAVIS, HAROLD
Booking #:
438022
Release Date:
02-21-2022 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
02-21-2022 – 12:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
VALDEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
438021
Release Date:
02-21-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
02-21-2022 – 12:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
VAN ZANDT, MATTHEW
Booking #:
438020
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
MOLINA, ARISSA
Booking #:
438019
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, PETER
Booking #:
438018
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, JESS
Booking #:
438017
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
DORRIS, DEBORAH
Booking #:
438016
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
Bond
$1000.00

February 20, 2022

INFANTE JIMENEZ, FIDEL
Booking #:
438015
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 4:49 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, ARIELA
Booking #:
438014
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 2:53 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
SANCHEZ, MELISSA
Booking #:
438013
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 1:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
438012
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 1:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X 15
Bond
$1000.00
RIOS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
438011
Booking Date:
02-20-2022 – 12:36 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
WEBER, SHAWN
Booking #:
438010
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond
$1106.00
PERALES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438009
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$3098.00
Poutree, Alexandria
Booking #:
438008
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 11:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
TAVAREZ, CANDACE
Booking #:
438007
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 9:52 am
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00

February 19, 2022

GRAY, WILLIE
Booking #:
438006
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 5:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
438005
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 4:07 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X4
Bond
$3832.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
438004
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 3:01 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – NOISE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE
MISC FTA X 7
Bond
$5722.00
ARROYO, CARLOS
Booking #:
438003
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 2:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$2000.00
REYNA, COLE
Booking #:
438002
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 2:02 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
No Bond
BLACKBURN, PAUL
Booking #:
438001
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 1:48 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
FERGUSON, OLEN
Booking #:
438000
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 1:34 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
Muniz, Savahna
Booking #:
437999
Booking Date:
02-19-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X8
Bond
$464.00
CASTILLO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
437998
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
James, Leonard
Booking #:
437997
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
EDWARDS, TOREE
Booking #:
437996
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
BIGGS, BRIAN
Booking #:
437995
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
CAMARENA, JESUS
Booking #:
437994
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
48010016 GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
73990709 GJI*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
437993
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
EVERMAN, ANGELA SUE
Booking #:
437992
Release Date:
02-18-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 12:49 pm
Charges:
72990007 PUBLIC LEWDNESS
Bond
$2000.00
TATRO, GREGORY
Booking #:
437991
Release Date:
02-18-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
35640013 DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond
$45000.00
KOLSTER, ERIC
Booking #:
437990
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 11:00 am
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond
No Bond
CARDENAS, PETRITA
Booking #:
437989
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 10:54 am
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
TEJEDA PEREZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
437988
Release Date:
02-18-2022 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 10:44 am
Charges:
48010020 *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
