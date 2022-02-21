Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jess Villarreal, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Villarreal is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a charge that carries a recommended bond of $15,000. As of now, Villarreal is still in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF X 15: 1

CPF X8: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT – NOISE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FTA X 7: 1

FTA X2: 1

FTA X4: 1

GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

GJI*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON: 1

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 3

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5

PUBLIC LEWDNESS: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

VPTA X1: 1

February 21, 2022 PIPKIN, ROBBIE Booking #: 438024 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 2:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST Bond $1000.00 CLARK, MICHAEL Booking #: 438023 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CLARK, MICHAEL Booking #: 438023 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $962.00 DAVIS, HAROLD Booking #: 438022 Release Date: 02-21-2022 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 VALDEZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 438021 Release Date: 02-21-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 12:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 VAN ZANDT, MATTHEW Booking #: 438020 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 7:30 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond MOLINA, ARISSA Booking #: 438019 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 3:38 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GARCIA, PETER Booking #: 438018 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 2:33 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond VILLARREAL, JESS Booking #: 438017 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 1:25 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond DORRIS, DEBORAH Booking #: 438016 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 12:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE Bond $1000.00

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

February 20, 2022 INFANTE JIMENEZ, FIDEL Booking #: 438015 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 4:49 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 SANCHEZ, ARIELA Booking #: 438014 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 2:53 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 SANCHEZ, MELISSA Booking #: 438013 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 1:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 438012 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 1:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X 15 Bond $1000.00

RIOS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438011 Booking Date: 02-20-2022 – 12:36 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond WEBER, SHAWN Booking #: 438010 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 7:35 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond $1106.00

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

PERALES, MICHAEL Booking #: 438009 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 3:14 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $3098.00

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB

MISC FTA X2

Poutree, Alexandria Booking #: 438008 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 11:49 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond TAVAREZ, CANDACE Booking #: 438007 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 9:52 am Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

February 19, 2022 GRAY, WILLIE Booking #: 438006 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 5:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 BELL, JOHN Booking #: 438005 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 4:07 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X4 Bond $3832.00

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 438004 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 3:01 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – NOISE

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE

MISC FTA X 7 Bond $5722.00

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – NOISE

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE

ARROYO, CARLOS Booking #: 438003 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 2:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $2000.00

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

REYNA, COLE Booking #: 438002 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 2:02 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond

BLACKBURN, PAUL Booking #: 438001 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond FERGUSON, OLEN Booking #: 438000 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 1:34 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond

Muniz, Savahna Booking #: 437999 Booking Date: 02-19-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X8 Bond $464.00

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

CASTILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 437998 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 8:10 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond James, Leonard Booking #: 437997 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: 54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond EDWARDS, TOREE Booking #: 437996 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 3:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond BIGGS, BRIAN Booking #: 437995 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 3:25 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond CAMARENA, JESUS Booking #: 437994 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 3:25 pm Charges: 48010016 GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

73990709 GJI*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON Bond No Bond

52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

RODRIGUEZ, JOHN Booking #: 437993 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond

EVERMAN, ANGELA SUE Booking #: 437992 Release Date: 02-18-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 12:49 pm Charges: 72990007 PUBLIC LEWDNESS Bond $2000.00 TATRO, GREGORY Booking #: 437991 Release Date: 02-18-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 12:26 pm Charges: 35640013 DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond $45000.00

KOLSTER, ERIC Booking #: 437990 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 11:00 am Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond No Bond

CARDENAS, PETRITA Booking #: 437989 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 10:54 am Charges: 54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond TEJEDA PEREZ, MANUEL Booking #: 437988 Release Date: 02-18-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 10:44 am Charges: 48010020 *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

