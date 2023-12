SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED): 1

Dennis Williams SO Number: 106753 Booking Number: 448815 Booking Date: 12-21-2023 3:10 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jake Duran SO Number: 65424 Booking Number: 448814 Booking Date: 12-21-2023 2:20 am Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Brandy Todd SO Number: 106366 Booking Number: 448813 Booking Date: 12-21-2023 2:17 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G POSS CS PG 3 < 28G TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $1000.00 Faith Bain SO Number: 107475 Booking Number: 448812 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 10:34 pm Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Bernardino Tobias SO Number: 29312 Booking Number: 448811 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 9:47 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Chad Ramirez SO Number: 84397 Booking Number: 448810 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 9:36 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 James Bradley SO Number: 95713 Booking Number: 448809 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 9:36 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Gregory Garivay SO Number: 104289 Booking Number: 448808 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 8:35 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1000.00 Daniel Munoz SO Number: 17613 Booking Number: 448807 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 5:17 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Destiny Lucero SO Number: 107474 Booking Number: 448806 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 4:02 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Chevy Vega SO Number: 87415 Booking Number: 448805 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 3:57 pm Charges: *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Dierre Mclennan SO Number: 106036 Booking Number: 448804 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 3:53 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Aaron Nitsch SO Number: 81840 Booking Number: 448803 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 3:43 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Thomas Prentice SO Number: 98236 Booking Number: 448802 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 3:17 pm Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Albert Alonso SO Number: 103097 Booking Number: 448801 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 2:21 pm Charges: *MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Phoenix Medford SO Number: 107473 Booking Number: 448800 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 2:12 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Auston Lindsey SO Number: 107472 Booking Number: 448799 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 1:20 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Danny Garcia SO Number: 62581 Booking Number: 448798 Booking Date: 12-20-2023 10:11 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED) Bond: $1053.80

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597