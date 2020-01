SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– The Commissioners Court has placed Tom Green County under a burn ban effective at 8:30 am on January 7, 2020.

The ban will remain in place for the next 90 days, or until the area receives the necessary amount of rainfall to break the ban.

According to information from the Texas A&M Forrest Service other counties in the Concho Valley that are also under burn bans are: Concho, Runnels, McCulloch, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton, and Crockett.