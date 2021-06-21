TLRPAC Endorses Eva Guzman for Texas Attorney General

Justice Eva A. Guzman is congratulated by fellow justices after being sworn into the Texas Supreme Court by Texas Gov. Rick Perry at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 11, 2010. (AP Photo/Erich Schlegel)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC (TLRPAC) today endorsed Eva Guzman in her campaign for Texas Attorney General.

“Eva Guzman is a committed conservative and an accomplished lawyer and judge, whose intellect and strength of character have served Texas well in her two decades of public service,” TLRPAC Chairman Richard J. Trabulsi Jr. said. “Texans can count on her to run a first-class Attorney General’s Office and to fight encroachment by the federal government on our individual liberties and Texas’ rights under the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Justice Guzman has the breadth of legal experience and the personal and professional integrity that we must require of our state’s highest legal officer. TLRPAC is proud to support her candidacy for Texas Attorney General.”

Guzman was a successful attorney in Houston before starting her career as a jurist in 1999 as a district court judge in Harris County. After her time on the trial bench, Guzman continued her judicial service as a justice on the Texas Fourteenth Court of Appeals. She joined the Texas Supreme Court in 2009. She is the first Hispanic woman to be elected to statewide office in Texas and the first Hispanic woman to serve as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court.

TLRPAC is the political arm of Texans for Lawsuit Reform (TLR), the largest civil justice reform organization in Texas. TLR is a bipartisan, volunteer-led coalition with 16,300 supporters residing in more than 900 Texas communities and representing 1,255 different businesses, professions and trades. For more information about TLRPAC, click here.

