TLCA Junior High School student to perform at a virtual benefit concert in the Philippines

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Stephen Wesley Hale is an 8th grader at TLCA Junior High School who was invited to be a guest performer of an upcoming virtual benefit concert in the Philippines. Stephen is supporting this cause for the displaced musicians in Cagayan, Philippines from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s amazing for me because I get to help and support them,” Wesley said. “I want to help these musicians know that I care for them and because they’re displaced and have no jobs.”

The name of this event is called “Pasko Ng Cagayano”. Stephen will be the youngest participant and the only American invited to join this virtual benefit concert. The purpose is to raise money for the musicians in order for them to have a decent Christmas meal during their Christmas eve…also known as “Noche Buena”.

“Stephen’s impact on our campus is amazing because he is a leader among leaders,” TLCA Junior High School principal Crystella Morales stated. “Although his talent as a musician is amazing, that pales in comparison to his heart. His heart is that he cares about the struggles and the plights of people, and he wants to do something to help.”

There will be 20 musicians performing. Stephen will be playing the piano…which is a skillset he’s had since he was five years old. He will be playing his first Filipino Christmas song piece.

“I’m very prepared because I got to rehearse for a while,” Wesley expressed. “I knew this was going to happen ahead of time and prepared for this. It’s going to be amazing.”

The concert will begin Thursday at 7pm for the Philippines and 5am US central time. It will be streamed on the Facebook page titled, “Pasko Ng Cagayano Concert”.