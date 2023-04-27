SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — (Update: 2:20 p.m, April 27, 2023) — TLCA administration issued a statement about the social media threat that led the campus to lockdown on Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023.

According to the statement, the school was locked down after administrators received information about a social media threat made by a student. The lockdown was later reduced to a “hold” after it was confirmed that the student was not on campus.

TLCA says the San Angelo Police Department quickly apprehended the student.

(2:09 p.m, April 27, 2023) — One suspect was taken into custody after police responded to a social media threat at TLCA High School in San Angelo on Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the school after a student came forward with reports of a threatening image posted to Snapchat. Police say a suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to students or school staff.

As of 2:09 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the school began releasing students to their parents after a headcount could be conducted.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.