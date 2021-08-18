UPDATE: Two hospitalized after three-vehicle crash closes down Bryant and Knickerbocker

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two people have been transported to hospital after a three-vehicle crash prompted police to close down traffic at the corner of Knickerbocker Road and Bryant Avenue shortly before 11:00 this morning.
According to police, the crash happened when the driver of a silver Dodge pickup truck traveling North on Bryant attempted to make a left turn without yielding the right-of-way.
A newer Dodge pickup, traveling South on Bryant with two occupants, collided with the turning vehicle. Both vehicles, police say, then collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck near the intersection.
The two occupants of the newer silver Dodge pickup were transported to a nearby hospital.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.