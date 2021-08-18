UPDATE: Two hospitalized after three-vehicle crash closes down Bryant and Knickerbocker

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two people have been transported to hospital after a three-vehicle crash prompted police to close down traffic at the corner of Knickerbocker Road and Bryant Avenue shortly before 11:00 this morning.

According to police, the crash happened when the driver of a silver Dodge pickup truck traveling North on Bryant attempted to make a left turn without yielding the right-of-way.

A newer Dodge pickup, traveling South on Bryant with two occupants, collided with the turning vehicle. Both vehicles, police say, then collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck near the intersection.

The two occupants of the newer silver Dodge pickup were transported to a nearby hospital.

Three vehicle collision at the corner of Knickerbocker Road and S. Bryant Blvd. Traffic eastbound on Knickerbocker is closed and it is down to one lane on Southbound lanes of South Bryant. Avoid the area if possible!









This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.