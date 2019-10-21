Think in a Box debuts new escape room just in time for Halloween season

SAN ANGELO, TX – After four months of development and testing, Think in a Box Escape Rooms in downtown San Angelo has a new room up and running. “Tesla’s Coffin” is their latest creation and sees a group of four to six players try to solve their way out of Nikola Tesla’s final resting place.

Business owner Lisa Yanda says her favorite aspect of putting this room together was the historical research. “A lot of the intro and the story for the room is based on reality,” said Yanda. “We take some factual history and then we adapt it a little bit. But for the room we’re actually going to be taking you the rubble beneath the hotel in Serbia that once housed the Russian embassy until it was bombed in 1992 in the Bosnian fight for independence.“

Nikola Tesla has experienced quite a pop culture resurgence in the past decade. To book your Think in a Box experience, click here.