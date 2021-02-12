The unsung heroes of COVID: Angelo State athletic trainers playing an important role assisting staff members and student athletes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Athletic trainers at Angelo State University have found themselves in unique positions during the coronavirus pandemic. They have been able to work alongside other health care professionals assisting in a variety of capacities. Whether checking temperatures or testing COVID-19 positive people, these trainers have proved their value.

“Toward the latter end of the summer, we finally really got something solid in place of how we were going to take care of our student athletes with daily wellness screenings that our athletes as well as students on campus too,” Angelo State assistant athletic trainer Ryan Johnson stated. “We also do a screening process for the employees.”

Basketball players get tested for COVID three times per week while the baseball and softball teams are testing 25-50 percent of their players every two weeks for surveillance testing. For the water advisory, the campus is located at the upper plane, meaning restrictions were lifted after 24 hours.

“So the water crisis didn’t last too long for us,” Johnson said. We made some adjustments and still made it to practice. It probably helped that it was cold in that instance just because there’s not as much water going through. If it would have been 105 degrees, it would have been a little bit of a different story to kind of keep these athletes hydrated.”

Johnson says it’s a long process when following COVID safety guidelines from the NCAA and Lone Star Conference. With winter and spring sports underway, there will be some challenges, but Johnson is confident with their progress.

“Angelo State University as a whole has done a great job keeping these athletes on the field,” Johnson expressed. “The athletic department really appreciates that we’ve been able to practice and play games and that sort of stuff as well as make adjustments for the safety of these athletes.”

