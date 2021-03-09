The Texas Tribune will host the winter storm event, The Grid and the Aftermath on March 10

Courtesy of Natalie Choate:

Austin, Texas (March 9)- The Texas Tribune will host a live, free and open-to-the-public

virtual conversation with Texas state Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, and state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, from noon to 12:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday, March 10.

The discussion will focus on the state’s failure to prepare for last month’s winter storm, the fragile electric grid the state depends on, and what the Texas legislature might do this year to address extreme weather effects. It will be moderated by Evan Smith, the Tribune’s CEO, and will be available to view on demand after the event.

Attendees and the media may register for this event here. For over a decade, lawmakers and regulators have repeatedly ignored, dismissed and watered down efforts toaddress weaknesses in the state’s sprawling electric grid, even after they were warned that more winterizing of the

state’s power infrastructure was necessary.



The state is still recovering from February’s winter storm, which left Texas “seconds and minutes away” from catastrophic monthslong blackouts. As the power outages prompt finger pointing and blame shifting at legislative hearings, lawmakers must decide if they want to invest in preparations during the 2021 legislative session.