SWEETWATER, Texas – The Sweetwater Jaycees Rattlesnake Roundup is set to kick off on the second weekend of March from the 11th through the 13th.

According to Jaycee Officers Dennis Cumbin and Mark Meneses, nearly 30,000 people from around the world attend the town of Sweetwater populated by 11,000 people.

“There is a huge turnout every year,” Cumbin said.

This year, the roundup will be filled with events for the whole family. “We have the rattlesnakes inside, a dance that Saturday, rattlesnake milking, snake skinning, a flea market outside, a gun and knife expo across the way,” said Cumbin. “There is also a beauty pageant and scholarship along with a cookoff, carnival and guided rattlesnake hunts,” Meneses added.

Not only is the roundup a fun trip for the family, Jaycee Officers also teach how to safely be around a rattlesnake.

“We are not trying to eliminate the snakes, we are just trying to teach people how to live with them in a safe way,” Cumbin said.

Both officers shared that local schools bring in their students to help teach what to do if they encounter a rattlesnake.

“It is a fun event, but it is also educational,” said Cumbin.

The Rattlesnake Parade will kick off the event Thursday, March 10th at 4:30 p.m. The Miss Snake Charmer Pageant will be later Thursday at 7:00 p.m. located at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium.

Doors will open to the public on Friday, March 11th at 8:00 a.m. Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for active/retired military and kids age five through 12. Kids under the age of four will be admitted for free.