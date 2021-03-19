The Sugg Community Room inside the Downtown Library reopens at full capacity

The Sugg Community Room is available Monday through Friday from 8am until the library closes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Sugg Community Room located at the Tom Green County Library in downtown San Angelo reopened this Monday. The room was closed for a year until Governor Abbott’s recent executive order, easing all coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s a 3000 square foot venue, and it’s perfect for birthdays and quinces and weddings,” TGC Library System programming and community relations librarian Amy Dennis said. “You can also do meetings in here and trainings as well as some fun library events. We do a lot of movie nights here and a lot of our partnership events are held up here as well.”

Located on the third floor with 3,000 square feet of interior space, the room can hold over 500 people standing and about 130 seated. Dennis says coronavirus safety guidelines depends on the host for each event.

“We don’t have any COVID restrictions here after the governor’s mandate,” Dennis stated. “Of course masks are always appreciated, but they’re not required. It’s really up to the host and to the organizer who’s doing the events as far as maintaining a safe distance.”

The Sugg Community Room is available Monday through Friday from 8am until the library closes. Dennis urges renters to leave the room an hour before it closes in order to have time cleaning everything up.

“I would always encourage people to call me for a tour of the space before they book it,” Dennis expressed. “That way we can go over the ins and outs of what they can expect and what the place looks like, because it looks very different from event to event.”

For more information, visit the Tom Green County Library System website.