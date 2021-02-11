The San Angelo Salvation Army pushing “Out Of The Cold” program to assist the less fortunate as temperatures drop

The program plans to continue helping as many individuals in need as possible

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As San Angelo braces itself for several days of freezing temperatures, the Salvation Army is working to help the homeless by providing them a warm, safe place to spend the night. The program is called “Out Of The Cold”.

“The coalition developed what we call the ‘Out Of The Cold’ program that will provide temporary shelter for homeless individuals in the community, when the temperatures drop to 35 or below,” said Robert Salas, who’s a chairman for the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition. “The program is managed by the Salvation Army.”

The way it works is at 4 pm everyday, the Salvation Army staff checks the weather channel to see if temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees by 5 am the next morning. An agreement was made with a local motel to make rooms available. If the threshold is reached, then the staff tries to house 18-25 people per night.

“They meet at the Salvation Army located at 34 West Third Street between 4:30 and 5:30 and the Salvation Army staff will get them to shelter,” Salas stated. “Now during the weekends, and on holidays, they can call the San Angelo Police Department on the non emergency number.”

In December 2020, more than 160 nights of shelter were provided through the program. The program plans to continue helping as many individuals in need as possible.

“The program was created because the Salvation Army closed the emergency shelter,” Salas expressed. “We realized that we needed something to deal with extreme inclement weather. That’s why we developed the program.”

Additionally, the Salvation Army has provided cases of water to those in need during the “Do Not Use” advisory this week. For more information, visit the San Angelo Salvation Army website.