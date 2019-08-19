The payment deadline for ASU fall semester bills is approaching

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The payment deadline for Angelo State University fall semester bills is this Thursday, August 22nd.

Students who are unable to pay the full amount due by the deadline are in jeopardy of having their classes dropped.

However, these students do still have a few options. Students can sign up for a payment plan via the university’s financial aid website, so they can make small payments towards their bill throughout the semester. “Emergency loans” provided by the university are also available to those who need them.

While there are still options for those who need last-minute financial assistance before classes begin, university officials recommend students begin looking at their financial options months in advance, every year, to avoid any problems when classes begin.

“To avoid that in the future, realize the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application for next year is available on October 1st. Students can begin planning for next fall beginning October 1st and they’ll have time throughout the summer to get things in place,” said Ed Kerestly, Director of Financial Aid at Angelo State University.

Kerestly also recommends students look into the financial options the university can offer them (like scholarships, grants and loans) before looking into private lenders, as these typically offer higher interest rates on loans.

Any student with questions or concerns on their student bill should contact the ASU Financial Aid office at 325-942-2246.