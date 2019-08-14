The Home Builders Association’s Associate Appreciation Luncheon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Home Builders Association held their associate appreciation luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the RiverView Restaurant.

Builders who are a part of the association were celebrated. The HBA is made up of nearly 300 individuals who are invested in the building industry in San Angelo. Members range from builders, to plumbers, painters and mortgage lenders.

“The housing study that the City of San Angelo just did shows that San Angelo is growing. We know that the demand for housing, especially affordable housing, is just going to continue to rise. This is a great industry to be in and we’re just excited to see where San Angelo is headed,” said Kristen Oliver, Executive Officer of the Home Builders Association.

The National Association of Home Builders’ local representative, Samantha Davis, gave those in attendance a legislative update on what is being done around the country to combat high home prices.