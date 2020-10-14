The Ballinger Memorial Hospital observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with new challenges

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Ballinger Memorial Hospital is observing the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month to new heights this year. Being a common form of cancer in women, health officials are taking the challenge to perform mammogram exams while keeping patients safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s one of the leading cancers in women in America,” Ballinger Memorial Hospital registered nurse Melanie Sharpe said. “In Runnels County we had a health risk assessment done by Angelo State University and in Runnels County, it is the second leading cause of death for women.”

There are guidelines put in place such as pre-screening and wearing face coverings at all times while visiting the hospital. Patients are led back to a private suite after they’ve checked in with the screening process.

“People and women especially need to be aware that this is a very important screening,” Sharpe said. “So while the pandemic is going on, we still need to have the mammograms completed yearly. It’s very important.”

Sharpe says people must see their health care provider before planning a mammogram exam. Scheduling happens about 14 days in advance in order to give time for radiology to compare the images from the patients’ health care provider visit.

“We’ll put you at ease knowing that this is very important,” Sharpe said. “We want you to get your mammogram yearly and we take every precaution for infection control.”