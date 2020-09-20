The B.R.I.C.C. community event took place at The Bosque in downtown San Angelo this morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – From police brutality to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been a tumultuous year so far. The purpose of the B.R.I.C.C. (Building Relationships and Increasing Community Connections) community event was to fulfill the mission of bringing unity to the San Angelo community.

“Man it’s been a blessing,” Event coordinator CJ Luckey said. “It’s been amazing to see the love and support of our community. We got people from all walks of life including different colors, different creeds and different ethnicities. It’s definitely been a blessing to see people building relationships increasing community connections. I love San Angelo and I believe in San Angelo, so this has been worth it.”

During this event, Luckey brought Mayor Gunter, San Angelo first responders and many others as guest speakers. The Angelo State basketball and volleyball teams were in attendance as well.

“It’s one thing to talk about it and it’s another thing to actually walk about it and be about that action,” Luckey said. “This is an opportunity from the stage for us to sit at the table, to meet at the table and to have those challenging conversations. There’s even tough conversations, but do not shy away from those but rather engage them with love, grace and humility.”

Luckey says this event will be the stamp of what has yet to come in the near future. He hopes this will expand more peace and respect within the residents of the Concho Valley.

“This is not going to be just a one time event,” Luckey said. “This is going to be a continuing event and we’re looking to do this every six to seven months. We’re already planning for 2021 to be at Kirby Park in the month of April…right around that time frame in the spring.”

As you can see, Luckey was proud of today’s results.