The Association of Mexican-American Students organization at Angelo State is optimistic about the spring 2021 semester

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Getting involved while in college is considered one of the most important ways to network. With over 100 registered student organizations at Angelo State, the difficulty trims down, even with the virtual environment due to COVID-19 concerns. The association of Mexican-American Students, also known as AMAS is one of the largest student organizations on campus.

“The purpose of AMAS is cultural enrichment to begin with,” ASU AMAS recruitment of alumni chair Sarah Delgado said. “We have a lot of Hispanic students of course because we are the Association of Mexican American students, but it is open to members of all different races and ethnicities. We also focus on the social and community service aspect.”

AMAS helps foster networking between both current students and alumni. There are several students who have stories on how the organization helped them get through school and their involvement in the community, including ASU recent graduate Elizabeth Chavez.

“I liked how it was family oriented,” Chavez stated. “Being four hours away from home, I liked having an organization that I could go to with help on homework or just needing somebody to talk to.”

Last semester AMAS had the opportunity to help out with Hispanic Heritage Month and many other activities. Even though general events were limited within the San Angelo community due to coronavirus concerns, AMAS still found ways to help out in safe ways.

“We really got to see how important it is to have that Hispanic representation on campus with our professors,” Delgado expressed. “This is for the students who are Hispanic who might be first gen to have somebody to look up to, even though they might not be at home because a big part of our AMAS community is first generation students.”

Delgado says they’re trying to grow the organization as much as possible in order to continue that family oriented legacy. For more information, visit the Angelo State University website.