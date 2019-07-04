The 13th annual Wall Fourth of July Parade

Over 1,000 people kicked off the celebration of our nation’s birthday at the Wall Fourth of July Parade

SAN ANGELO, Texas – 243 years ago, 56 signatures on the Declaration of Independence officiated America’s birthday, and the community of Wall began the celebration at their 13th annual Fourth of July Parade.

“We’re celebrating Independence Day. We’re celebrating our freedom and our rights, and it’s just a time to get together to celebrate America,” said Josh Holik who is a Wall Resident.

Over 1,000 people came out to the festive parade, that began at 10:00 a.m. at the Wall Co-Op Gin and ended around 10:45 a.m. at Wall High School.

“The best part of this year’s parade is all the community support and participation. All of our parade entries go to benefit the Wall Volunteer Fire Department. Our Grand Marshals this year are State Champion Wall Hawk baseball team,” explained Chelsea Strube who is the President of the Parade Association of the Wall Fourth of July Parade.

The community members who participated in the parade, rode on decorated red, white and blue floats – throwing candy at the crowd of cheering, waving and smiling faces.

“That was my favorite part, to sit with the dog and be able to throw candy and see everyone,” expressed Andraya Derusso who is a former parade participant and a Wall Resident.

“It was just great to have such a big turnout. It’s just amazing when a community can come together and put on something like this, it’s really great,” stated Erik Holik who is a Wall Resident.

After the parade, a donation-based hamburger lunch at Saint Ambrose Parish Hall raised close to $5,000 dollars.

“All of the proceeds from the lunch are going to benefit Larry and Donna Dierschke, who lost their home to a fire a month or so ago,” elaborated Strube.

This tight-knit community feels fortunate to be able to come together, help and celebrate.

“The Lord has answered many prayers for all of us in this community, we feel really blessed,” mentioned Holik.

“God bless America,” added David Derusso who is a Wall Resident.