SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report concerning David Hyvarinen, of San Angelo whose body was recently found.

Hyvarinen was last seen on or about January 16, 2023, near his motor home at the Huling Mobil Home Park in San Angelo. Hyvarinen was described as a white male, 5’11”, weighing approximately 175 pounds. He utilized a prosthetic and was suffering from underlying medical conditions.

During the investigation, investigators identified a large, heavily wooded area located adjacent to the Huling Mobil Home Park as an area of interest. The area extended from the Huling RV Park south to Knickerbocker Road and west toward Twin Buttes Reservoir.

Several search teams were mobilized, including personnel and cadaver dogs from TEXSAR, Texas Parks and Wildlife (K9 “Dexter”) the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, and Advanced Recovery (K9- “Bones”).

The search began at 6:00 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2023. At approximately 9:30 a.m., an article of clothing known to belong to the victim was discovered; however, the body was not located.

The search resumed this morning and the body was located at approximately 7:58 a.m. Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of Hyvarinen. His family has been notified of the discovery.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office extended a sincere “Thank You” to all individuals and agencies who endured the hot temperatures to bring this investigation to a close. Additionally, the sheriff’s office expresses condolences to the family of Mr. Hyvarinen.