TGC Health Department confirms additional death from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19 infection, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, July 28, 2021.

According to the statement the patient was a man in his 60s from Concho County. No other information about the patient is available.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 60s, Concho County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 319: 203 from Tom Green County and 116 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

