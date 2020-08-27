TGC Health Department confirms 54th COVID-19 death

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Thursday afternoon, August 27, 2020.

According to the statement the patient was a women in her 50s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far 54 people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Tom Green County. 40 patients were residents of Tom Green County; 14 were residents of other counties.

