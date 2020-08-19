TGC Health Department confirms 46th death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020.

According to the statement the patient was a man in his 60s who was a resident of Sutton County. No other information was released about the patient.

So far 46 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 34 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, and 12 were residents of other counties.