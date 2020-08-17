TGC Health Department confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three more patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, August 17, 2020.

The patients were a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s; all three were residents of Tom Green County. No further information about the patients was included in the statement.

So far, 45 people have died from COVID-19 related complications. 34 were residents of Tom Green County, and 11 were residents of other counties.

