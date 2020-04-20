Texas State 7on7 Organization cancels 2020 season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas State 7on7 Organization canceled its 2020 season on Monday due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The announcement was made on social media.

The state qualifying tournaments and the state tournament were set to run from April to late June with the state 7-on-7 tournament taking place at Veterans Park in College Station.

The State 7on7 Orgnaization, which operates independently of the University Interscholastic League (UIL), said in a statement on March 20 that it would “wait and see what direction the UIL goes and then align ourselves with those plans.”

On April 17 the UIL made the decision to cancel all remaining spring sports and championships “in an effort to help protect the health and safety of Texans.”

The UIL’s decision came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all schools will remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

UIL Cancels All Remaining Spring Activities and State Championships



PRESS RELEASE ➡️ https://t.co/bTGwVGDSRC#UILState pic.twitter.com/yFTTpcBUX2 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) April 17, 2020

This marks the first offseason since 1997 without a Texas state 7-on-7 tournament, and the organization joins a running list of sports leagues to halt operations because of the global health and economic threat.

For more information on the Texas State 7on7 Organization visit http://www.texas7on7.org/.

