Texas Sheep and Goat Raiser Association winter meeting

The Texas Sheep and Goat Raiser Association held their winter meeting Saturday afternoon.

The association has two meetings a year – the winter meeting – and the annual membership meeting – which is held in Kerrville in the summer.

Bentwood Country Club hosted the meeting and lunch.

President of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association Jason Bannowsky says their mission statement is to protect and promote the sheep and goat industry in Texas and the United States.

Bannowsky talked about how San Angelo is known as the “wool capital of the world”.

“This is the hub of sheep production in our state, it’s also one of the big hubs for the livestock auctions. Producers Livestock Auctions here in San Angelo has more sheep and goats than any other auction in the United States, so we’re in a really unique spot to be in the center of the sheep and goat producing area in Texas,” Bannowsky explained.

Presentations were made by the Texas Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture – as well as Predator Control Specialist from Dan Hepker.

Angelo State University President Dr. Brian May was the keynote speaker.