(NEXSTAR) — We’re about halfway through summer here in Texas (the last calendar day of summer is Sept. 22) and while high temperatures don’t appear to be checking out for the year just yet, your seasonal allergies could be getting a little better. Or at least some of them.

“As summer winds down, allergy sufferers are finally enjoying the end of grass and oak pollen seasons. Dry, hot weather this summer is leading to lower mold counts even though it is a year-round allergy,” says KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans.

Unfortunately, in many areas of Texas, August-November are high-activity times for some weed allergens, like marsh elder, pigweed and ragweed.

Allergy seasons are getting longer in some Texas areas

Some Texas cities may be becoming less ideal for residents with seasonal allergies.

Earlier this year, a report on seasonal allergies by Climate Central analyzed temperature data of 203 U.S. cities since 1970. Eight Texas metro areas were found to have longer allergy seasons these days.

The Texas cities where allergy season has grown the most since 1970, according to Climate Central:

El Paso: 50 days longer Dallas-Fort Worth: 21 days longer Sherman: 20 days longer Tyler: 18 days longer Odessa: 12 days longer Wichita Falls: 9 days longer Amarillo: 7 days longer Abilene: 6 days longer

Climate Central’s research found allergy seasons are getting more intense, largely due to climate change.