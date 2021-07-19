Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Newborn enrollment deadline is approaching

AUSTIN, Texas- Texas families will have until July 31 to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and pay this year’s rates for all future tuition and schoolwide fee requirements. These will include fees required by Texas public colleges and universities but exclude medical and dental institutions. Newborns are children younger than 1-year of age at the time of enrollment.

“For parents of newborns, saving for college may not always be top of mind.” “That’s why we’re reminding new parents to take advantage of the opportunity to lock in this year’s rates before next year’s rates go into effect on Sept. 1.”

Glenn Hegar Texas Comptroller

The plan can be used at Texas medical and dental institutions, private colleges and universities in Texas, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools, and apprenticeship programs. This program will be effective only if tuition is not locked in and if the benefit payouts are based on the Transfer Value.

Enrollment at 2020-21 prices closed on Feb. 28 for children 1 year of age and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2021-22 school year.

Complete plan information, including the plan description and agreement, current sales prices, enrollment forms, and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

The program’s outreach team also offers free webinars to provide an overview of the plan and discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, as well as provide information about Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ matching scholarship opportunities. Go to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund website for information about how to register to attend upcoming webinars.