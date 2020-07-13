Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Texas players sing “The Eyes of Texas” after an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports on Friday, June 12, 2020, urged the school to rename several campus buildings, change the traditional school song and donate a percentage of athletic department revenue to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)

The University of Texas announced a series of steps Monday intended to make itself more welcoming to its Black students but stopped short of shelving “The Eyes of Texas” song that a number of athletes have said needs to go because it has racist undertones.

Jay Hartzell, the interim president of the university’s flagship campus in Austin, said the song will continue to be the alma mater for the Longhorns.

“Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed,” he said. “It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.”

“The Eyes of Texas” has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface in the early 1900s. It is sung at most organized campus events, and players in all sports gather as a team to sing it after every game.

An unsigned letter posted on social media last month said Texas athletes want the school to replace the song, among other steps. The letter said the athletes would not help the school recruit prospects or at alumni events as they typically do unless their concerns are addressed.

The school did announce several changes, including renaming Joe Jamail Field for Black Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. The school said the change was made at the suggestion of the Jamail family. The full name of the facility had been Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium at Joe Jamail Field.

The school also will erect a statue for Julius Whittier, the Longhorns’ first Black football letterman, at Memorial Stadium. The athletes had demanded that part of the football stadium be named for Whittier.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to massive protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Since then, many institutions have moved to strip the names of historical figures associated with slavery and racism. Clemson removed the name of former vice president and slavery proponent John C. Calhoun from its honors college.

