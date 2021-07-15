Texas House Speaker’s Statement on Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C.

State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced on Nov. 4, 2020 in a press conference that he had enough pledged support from lawmakers to become the Speaker of the Texas House. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today released the following statement in regards to the Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C.:

“In an effort to further compel House Democrats to return to the State of Texas, I am chartering a plane that will be on standby in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. I am demanding all of our colleagues in D.C. to contact my staff immediately in order to secure their seat on the plane and return to Austin in order to do the state’s business. The State of Texas is waiting.”

Courtesy: Office of Dade Phelan, Texas House Speaker