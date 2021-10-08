Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announces key changes to the executive leadership team

AUSTIN-Texas (October 8)- Today, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar highlighted multiple changes to his executive leadership team. Beginning November 1, Tom Currah will assume his new role as Associate Deputy Comptroller (ADC) for Fiscal Matters, Korry Castillo will take over as ADC for Agency Operations, and Phillip Ashley (current ADC for Fiscal Matters) will focus on becoming ADC for Tax.

The new changes result from long-serving ADC’s Karey Barton and Robert Wood who both plan to retire from the Comptroller’s office, in order to pursue new opportunities.

“I am very pleased that Phillip, Tom and Korry have agreed to step into these executive leadership roles at this agency, and at the same time, I want to thank Karey and Robert for their service to this office and to the people of Texas. Since taking office, I have focused on fostering a commitment to customer service at this agency to ensure Texas taxpayers get consistently high levels of service regardless of internal administrative changes. Phillip, Tom and Korry are committed to that goal and have the leadership and experience to safeguard the customer-focused reputation of this agency and this administration.” Glenn Hegar Texas Comptroller

Ashley has been ADC for Fiscal Matters since 2015 but also has been with the agency since 2001. His involvement has made him more aware of the numerous high-profile agency functions. In addition, his experience has made him familiar with other functions such as state-wide accounting and financial reporting, treasury operations, unclaimed property, the investment of the state’s treasury pool, rainy day fund, and endowment funds, state’s 529 plan, and other educational opportunity programs. Ultimately, he has helped to manage the creation of the nation’s first state-administered precious metals depository.

Ashley served as the director of Fiscal Management beforehand and held various other positions within the agency. He attains a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from Baylor University. Plus, is a certified public accountant and government financial manager.

“I am excited for this new challenge and thankful to Comptroller Hegar for his trust and confidence in my leadership. I look forward to continuing the important work that has established the agency as the gold standard for taxpayer assistance and an invaluable resource for businesses, lawmakers and Texas taxpayers. Those are the stakeholders we work for, and they deserve nothing less.” Phillip Ashley ADC future ADC Tax

Currah is currently the state’s Chief Revenue Estimator and director of the Revenue Estimating Division at the Comptroller’s office. Revenue estimating is a highly visible, core constitutional duty of the office. In addition to this, the division is responsible for producing the Biennial Revenue Estimate before each regular legislative session. This informs the Texas Legislature on how much money is available to be appropriated in the state budget.

Currah has developed and lead an array of in-depth, complex, and award-winning data analyses, along with successful research projects related to critical issues affecting Texas and its economy. All of this has been done within his two decades in the agency.

“As Chief Revenue Estimator, I have had the good fortune to work closely with Comptroller Hegar daily as he executes his plans to build a transparent agency that provides reliable and trustworthy guidance to lawmakers, businesses, and individual taxpayers. I am honored that he’s selected me to continue to support him and this agency as we tackle the issues that come with managing the finances of the world’s ninth-largest economy.” Tom Currah future Associate Deputy Comptroller

Castillo joined the agency in 2009 and serves as the director of the Property Tax Assistance Division (PTAD). Prior to joining PTAD, Castillo served in many roles at the Comptroller’s office, including the assistant director of Tax Policy, director of Data Analysis and Transparency, manager of Economic Development and Analysis, and stimulus program coordinator. She is a graduate of the Governor’s Executive Development Program and a licensed registered tax assessor/collector (RTA) with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

“Serving under Comptroller Hegar has been a true honor, and I am humbled that he has chosen me to take on this role. I’ve had the chance to learn from so many talented and intelligent people throughout the agency, state and local government and the private sector through my wide range of experiences here at this agency. I look forward to applying those lessons in this new role to ensure the agency’s operations remain a model for state government and an efficient, effective tool for taxpayers.”:” Korry Castillo future ADC Agency Operations

As part of the transition, Shannon Murphy will transfer to a new role as the director of PTAD, due to her experience of three years under Castillo. Allison Mansfield (assistant director of Legislative Affairs) will take the new opening of assistant director of PTAD. Both individuals are well-versed in property tax law and have served with the industry for several years.

Brad Reynolds will assume the role of Chief Revenue Estimator, while Tetyana Melnyk will become director of Revenue Estimating. Both are agency veterans with years of experience in revenue estimating. Reynolds served previously as deputy chief revenue estimator, and Melnyk has been assistant director of the Revenue Estimating Division.

Robert Wood will remain with the Comptroller’s office until spring of 2022 in a role handling special projects that include the Texas Broadband Development Office and the wind-down of the Tax Code Chapter 313 program.