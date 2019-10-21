Taylor Made Carpentry haunted house open again

SAN ANGELO, TX – 2019 marks the 4th annual haunted house at Custom Taylor Made Carpentry. The haunted house, located at 918 W. 14th St. saw about 2,000 people come through last year.

Organizers say a lot of planning goes into converting their shop for this annual tradition. “We use it for everyday workspace,” said Andrew Taylor. “So we’ve got to go through and clear it all out. Starting in early September getting it all cleaned out and then we start cleaning the floors, laying out a floor plan, and start hanging walls and decorating.”

This year the house runs October 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 8p.m.-11p.m. as well as October 31 through November 2, 8p.m.-12a.m. There will be student and military discounts available. Proceeds benefit Cassie’s Place in memory of Shelly Taylor.