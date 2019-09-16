T-Bone Crossfit hosts “Granite Games Throwdown”

Crossfitters competed against athletes around the country

SAN ANGELO, Texas — T-Bone Crossfit in San Angelo hosted a “Granite Games Throwdown” Saturday.

The Granite Games happen nationwide at about 50 Crossfit locations — meaning the men and women that participated weren’t just competing against each other, but also against other Crossfitters around the country.

In total, 21 teams of 3 competed at the Granite Games Throwdown put together by T-Bone Crossfit.

“Crossfit is for the little guys, too. It’s for the smaller athletes that don’t have the experience the big athletes have. It helps to bring it to a smaller area and gym and reach the smaller rural areas. It gives them the opportunity to do their first competition,” said Tyler Tomerlin, Owner of T-Bone Crossfit.

The top 15 teams on Global Leaderboard will automatically qualify for the 2020 Granite Games Championship.

