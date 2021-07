SONORA, Texas – According to the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office, their agency assisted the Sonora Police Department after an officer conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. on July 18, 2021.

The stop, which occurred on North Crockett Avenue, resulted in the discovery of three illegal aliens. According to SCSO, “The subjects were also found to be under the influence of alcohol. All 3 were detained without incident and will be turned over to Border Patrol.”