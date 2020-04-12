Strong storms leave damage in San Angelo

Saturday afternoon, 60-70 mph wind gusts and large hail have damaged several structures in San Angelo.

St. Mark Presbyterian Church on Johnson street suffered major roof damage due to high winds.

Several Electric poles were reported down in The Bluff.

Large Hail was also a factor in damage. Viewer reports suggested that several windows have been broken in North San Angelo.

As the first initial storm moved through San Angelo, at one point caused a little over 12,000 customers to lose power.

As more damage reports are trickling into the newsroom. This article will be updated as more reports come in.