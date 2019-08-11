Stripes adds 11 news job in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Stripes car wash on Sherwood Way held its grand reopening after completing their renovation project. They just finished remodeling their tunnel wash and the inside of their lobby area. 11 new jobs have been added to the area as a result of the project.

“The team is engaged,” said Debbie Russell, Regional Director for Stripes Convenience Stores. “They’ve got the car wash song going on there, putting on a show for the customers and the customers are loving it. We’re just extremely proud of to be a part of this community and very thankful for the loyalty that our customers have shown our support and being part of our family for years.”

They offer full detail service, a lube center and a safe dog wash with artificial grass. Also, children can now see cars being washed, with their new viewing room.

Their new hours of operation, are from 7 AM until 8 PM, seven days a week.