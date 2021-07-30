Street Update: Southwest Boulevard Project delayed to September

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a statement from the City of San Angelo, the construction work on the low water crossing near McDonald’s on Southwest Boulevard, which was originally scheduled to be completed before school started, has been delayed to September due to multiple issues.

The primary reason for delay is the sewer line under the crossing; when crews went in to excavate, they found that the line was not at its expected elevation level. This caused issues with the box culverts that carry the water and required complex modifications to allow the sewer line to be replaced. Multiple rains also contributed to the delay.

Additional signage will be placed to help navigate traffic during this time.

Other areas on Southwest

The Southland/Southwest intersection will undergo full reconstruction. The existing roadway will be pulled up and replaced with concrete. All signalized intersection and pedestrian elements will be replaced. Expected to wrap up in mid-to-late September. Expect traffic delays in that area until completion.

Most sidewalk work is done by Lamar Elementary. Some elements that will allow access to both sides of the street will be delayed. Crossing guards for students will be provided as usual.

Temporary signals at the Twin Mountain Drive/Knickerbocker intersection are still in place to help detour the extra traffic from Southwest closures. Adjustments will be made if needed.

The portion near All American Dodge, north of Sherwood Way, will undergo reconstruction. Part of the construction process involves pouring cement to stabilize the base material before ultimately laying the surface roadway. The cement needs approximately three days of cure time, which is why some of the work in that area has been at a temporary standstill.