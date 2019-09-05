‘Stop the Bleed’ training teaches life-saving skills

Bleeding is the number one cause of preventable deaths

This afternoon, TxDOT workers learned how to “Stop the Bleed.”

Shannon Trauma and Shannon AirMed have come together to provide training that teaches the steps to take in a bleeding emergency.

The valuable training provides valuable information that could save someone’s life.

“It’s very simple. We put on a presentation by one of our certified instructors and then everyone had a chance to come up and show their skills, show the tourniquet being placed as well as packing and pressure for stopping a bleed,” said Dr. Kelly Koenig, an Emergency Physician at Shannon Medical Center.

Effective January 2020, every school district in Texas will be required to have a bleeding control kit program with trained personnel in the event of injury to another person.

The Shannon Trauma Center will be offering “Stop the Bleed” training to anyone interested. For more information on upcoming class dates, email traumaservices@shannonhealth.org.